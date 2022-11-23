Photo from GMMTV's Twitter account.

Thai actors Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom will be returning with a new boys' love (BL) series next year, Thai entertainment group GMMTV said Wednesday.

In the 2023 project launch, GMMTV confirmed that the love team will star in a remake of the Japanese manga "Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!" also known as the "Cherry Magic" series.

Tawan admitted that he wasn't expecting to be the lead of the show.

"I didn’t think that I would star on it at first but then it ended up with me and New. New is (Adachi). He was nervous at first but it worked out," Tawan said.

Thitipoom will be playing Adachi, a corporate employee, who is a virgin and just turned 30, who develops the power to read the minds of the people he touches. Tawan will play Kurosawa, his workmate, who has a secret crush on him.

Adachi will figure out that Kurosawa has a crush on him and they will, later on, develop feelings for each other.

"Cherry Magic" was first developed as a TV series in Japan led by Eiji Akaso as Adachi and Keita Machida as Kurosawa which later on had a follow-up movie in 2022.

Tawan and Thitipoom belong to the so-called "holy trinity" of the Thai boys' love (BL) series along with Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and "Sotus S".

"Dark Blue Kiss" is available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page. It revolves around the struggles of Pete (Tawan) and Kao (Thitipoom) in their relationship as the latter has yet to come out to his mother.

