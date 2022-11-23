MANILA -- Actress Karla Estrada celebrated her 48th birthday with an '80s retro-themed party attended by her family and friends.

On social media, Estrada uploaded snaps taken by Nice Print Photography from the celebration.

Among those who attended the event were Sen. Robin Padilla, Nadia Montenegro, Donita Rose, Ruffa Gutierrez, and Marjorie Barretto.

Estrada's eldest son Daniel Padilla and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo were also present.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Estrada thanked all those who attended her party and remembered her special day.

"From the very bottom of my heart, I'm genuinely grateful to all my guests, my family, my team and to all the hardworking suppliers who've made this retro 80's night themed party, possible! I feel so blessed for being able to celebrate after the roller coaster ride of emotions brought by the recent and still on-going pandemic," Estrada wrote.

"I also feel elated for being able to celebrate all our milestones during these recent years. Oh, how I've missed you all, truly! So once again, thank you for partying, dancing and drinking the night away with me! It's been a blast turning 48 with you all! Much love to all of you!" Estrada added.

Estrada, one of the original co-hosts of “Magandang Buhay” for six years, bade goodbye to ABS-CBN's morning show last June after going on leave to run in the national elections.

Regine Velasquez was officially introduced as the newest co-host of "Magandang Buhay" in August.

