MANILA – Former couple Andi Eigenmann and Jake Ejercito both took to social media to greet their daughter Ellie a happy birthday.

On Instagram, Ejercito shared a solo photo of Ellie while writing in the caption, “Daigdig ko. Happy birthday.”

Eigenmann, for her part, said the past 11 years of her life have been golden because Ellie is in it.

“Hoping it's even just half as amazing for you. I am here for you all the way, my girl 4 life! Moma loves you Ellie!!!” she said.

In a past interview with Cinema News, Ejercito said he and Eigenmann worked so hard to reach the point where they are today.

“I don’t really ask Ellie about it [how she feels about the setup]. Parang na o-observe ko lang sa kanya. Kasi siyempre Andi and I, 'yung relationship naman namin when it comes to co-parenting, hindi naman naging smooth lagi and hindi naman siya smooth ever since,” he said.

“Marami kaming pinagdaanan na phases. Siyempre before, immature pa kami and everything. So medyo malayo din 'yung nilakbay bago naging ganito ka-settled and smooth.”

What’s good about their situation now, Ejercito said, is it benefits Ellie and that has always been their goal.