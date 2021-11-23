South Korean celebrities Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are reportedly tying the knot and expecting a baby. Photos: Instagram/@ssinz7 and @actorctj



South Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are expecting their first child and scheduled to get married next year, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Park and 30-year-old Choi will hold a private wedding in Seoul in January, according to Yonhap, citing a statement from Park's agency Salt Entertainment.

Park also announced her pregnancy through her fan community, Yonhap reported.

The couple have been dating since 2017.

Park gained international popularity for her role in the 2013 series "The Heirs," where she starred opposite Lee Min-ho. Her other notable dramas include "Pinocchio," "The Doctors," and "Memories of Alhambra."

The actress is also an endorser of local clothing brand Bench.

Meanwhile, Choi starred in dramas such as the historical piece "Flowers of the Prison" and mystery suspense "Missing 9." His latest project was the streaming series "So I Married the Anti-fan," where he was paired with Girls' Generation member Sooyoung.

