Yayo Aguila joins ‘Hello, Stranger’ film in key role heard, but not seen, in series

MANILA — Screen veteran Yayo Aguila is joining the film sequel of the digital series “Hello, Stranger,” producer Black Sheep confirmed Monday, as cameras started rolling for the follow-up.

Ang pinakamamahal kong Mama! Pinakilala kona sya kay Xavier ☺️❤️ - Mico pic.twitter.com/mPuphZgAdN — 𝐉𝐂 𝐀𝐋𝐂𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐀 (@imJCAlcantara) November 23, 2020

In a tweet, lead star JC Alcantara shared a photo of him posing with Aguila, writing, “Ang pinakamamahal kong Mama!”

“Pinakilala ko na siya kay Xavier,” Alcantara wrote as Mico, his character in the series, referring to the onscreen romance with Tony Labrusca.

In the original series which ran from June to August, Mico’s mother was often heard but never seen. A key scene involving her was her emergency phone call which caused Mico to cancel his plans with Xavier, just moments after they met.

The announcement of Aguila’s role cames as Black Sheep started production on the sequel, which reunites the original cast, this time in person, as opposed to the web series’ virtual format.

First behind-the-scenes photos indicate that a portion of the story will take place at what appears to be a beach resort, named Paniti Camp.

It remains to be seen what will bring the student-characters together in person, following their virtual interactions amid the pandemic in the series.

Returning as director and writer for the sequel are Petersen Vargas and Patrick Valencia.

Its release date and title have yet to be announced.

