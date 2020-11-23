Marian Rivera pens sweet message as daughter Zia turns 5

MANILA – Actress Marian Rivera marked the fifth birthday of her beautiful daughter Zia with a heartwarming message.

Posting on her Instagram page, Rivera said she was so touched when Zia told her on the morning of her birthday that her wish is “to keep her family, friends and everyone she knows safe and for the world to be healed.”

“Thank you for being such a thoughtful daughter, mama is always here to protect and support you all the way,” Rivera added.

While Zia is one of the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, Rivera previously said she is just like any other child her age.

“Typical lang na bata na kapag may nakikita, natutuwa. Very innocent pa din. Ayaw naman naming sabihin na, ‘Ay anak ganito ka, ganyan ka,’” Rivera explained.

Although she knows that both her parents are actors, Rivera said Zia now tends to be shy when she sees herself on television.

“Nakita namin nahihiya na siya. Hindi na katulad ng dati. Kapag nakikita niya 'yung commercial niya ng Nido… dati, ‘That’s me, that’s me.’ Ngayon hindi na, nahihiya na siya,” she said.

Zia is Rivera’s firstborn with husband Dingdong Dantes. They have a son, Sixto, who turned one year old last April.

