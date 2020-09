Marian Rivera's daughter Zia is a fan of Sarah Geronimo

MANILA – Marian Rivera revealed that her daughter Zia is a fan of Sarah Geronimo.

In a video uploaded by PEP’s Rose Garcia on her YouTube channel, Rivera shared to entertainment reporters how Zia has been so fond of Geronimo’s “Tala.”

“Sobrang gustong gusto niya 'yung 'Tala.' Nagsasasayaw ng 'Tala.' Si Ranvel (Rufino) kasi, very close iyan kila Matteo and Sarah. Very close din iyan sa amin dahil meron silang business ni Dong. So pumupunta minsan sa bahay iyan nagmi-meeting,” she said.

“One time, sinend ni Dong kay Ranvel na nagta-Tala si 'Zia.' Ngayon siguro kasama ni Ranvel si Sarah, nag-video ngayon itong si Sarah. Sabi nung Sarah, ‘Hi Zia, ang galing mo mag-'Tala.'’ Kilig na kilig 'yung anak ko, Diyos ko,” Rivera added.

Rivera said her four-year-old daughter could not believe that Geronimo knows her.

“Sabi niya, ‘Why Sarah knows me? Why she knows I like 'Tala'?’” Rivera shared.

While Zia is one of the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, Rivera said she is just like any other child her age.

“Typical lang na bata na kapag may nakikita, natutuwa. Very innocent pa din. Ayaw naman naming sabihin na, ‘Ay anak ganito ka, ganyan ka,’” Rivera explained.

Although she knows that both her parents are actors, Rivera said Zia now tends to be shy when she sees herself on television.

“Nakita namin nahihiya na siya. Hindi na katulad ng dati. Kapag nakikita niya 'yung commercial niya ng Nido… dati, ‘That’s me, that’s me.’ Ngayon hindi na, nahihiya na siya,” she said.