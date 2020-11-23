Jasmine Curtis-Smith tears up after hearing touching words from sister Anne

MANILA – Jasmine Curtis-Smith revealed she was never bothered when people used to identify her as “the younger sister of Anne Curtis.”

Speaking with Toni Gonzaga during the Sunday episode of “I Feel U,” Jasmine said it was never really an issue between her and Anne.

“We just accepted it, I think. Ako, coming into it, I was always so aware even before. Kapag bitbit lang ako nila mama and Ate sa taping, kapag nakikisama ako or dumadalaw lang ako kay Ate noon, 'yun na talaga ang tawag sa akin. ‘Yung kapatid ni Anne nandiyan.’ It was never viewed negatively,” she said.

Anne, for her part, expressed how proud she is that Jasmine is carving her own path in the entertainment industry.

“As an Ate, I am so so proud. Every time I watch her films, anything that she does and I see that she succeeds, it makes me so proud. Because you look at your little sister, you remember everything about them. Snd then you see them bloom and coming into their own, they figure out what they want to become and find their own direction and succeed in making it happen, alam mo 'yun, it makes you [beam with pride],” she said.

Anne’s words made Jasmine tear up, saying it means a lot to her that her sister is proud her achievements.

“To hear it from an Anne Curtis, I know you’re my sister but I also know how hard you’ve worked to get where you are and to achieve that status and name and that level of prestige. So parang, shucks, not everyone gets to hear that from your sister, let alone an Anne Curtis. Professionally and personally, [nakakakilig],” she said.



Jasmine and Anne have not seen each other eight months because of the travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But when the situation eases up, Jasmine said she would go on the first flight to Australia to be reunited with Anne, their family and her baby niece Dahlia.

