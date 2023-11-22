Jennifer Lee gets her 'Wish' come true at Disney

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For its 100th anniversary, Disney is offering the film “Wish,” an original fairy tale written by Jennifer Lee.

Disney Animation’s chief creative officer said the latest movie is their “love letter to the world.”

“All of us, coming together to celebrate 100 years, folks were so excited and brought so much to the film, showing our love of Disney,” she said.

The writer-producer also talked about having the honor and the responsibility as a storyteller at Disney.

Lee is also the co-writer-director of the blockbuster hit “Frozen,” for which she won an Oscar, wearing a gown by Filipino designer Oliver Tolentino.

“The simplest thing, and a big part of why a lot of us are here, is that Disney was always that for me,” she said. “Cinderella in particular is one that helped me through tough times being bullied and Bambi helped me through grief that I had at a young age, and I would go to them as a way to give me that comfort, hope.”

At Disney, Lee is responsible for her division’s overall performance. But she tends to her creative side by writing every morning.

Lee also shared her own “Wish” come true story.

“I really wanted to be a Disney animator. That was a dream. And then I recognized that might not be the case but what I wasn't realizing was that I was drawing stories, and that was the more important thing,” she said.

Lee added: “When I walked the doors of Disney in my late 30s, it was like all of that, all the circuitous routes you take, they all came in support of me being here. So when I came through the doors there was a feeling of ‘I can't believe I'm here’ and there was also a feeling of coming home.”

“Wish” arrives in theaters on Nov. 22.