WATCH: Toni quizzes future brother-in-law Mikee Morada

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga sat down with her future brother-in-law, Mikee Morada, in an attempt to get to know him more before he marries her sister, Alex Gonzaga.

In her most recent vlog titled “The Conversation I Never Had with Mikee,” Toni asked Morada about his childhood and what he was like growing up.

“Simula six years old pa lang, naglalaro ako sa park buong araw. My whole life growing up, I was always part of a team tapos competitive. Yun ang mga favorite memories ko talaga. Imbes na sumama ako sa family ko mag-abroad, nagpapaiwan ako kasi may liga kami,” Morada told Gonzaga about his fondest memory when he was young.

When he was in high school, Morada told Toni that he was a consistent honor student and he is also the athletic type.

Nonetheless, he admitted that he was once suspended for something he did in school.

“Sa sobrang close ko sa mga teachers ko, medyo napasobra naman, may one time, yung diary di ba sina-sign dapat ng parents. Sabi ko sa teacher, ‘Sir ako lang naman ang nagsi-sign ng diary ko.’ Umalis siya, pagbalik niya, may suspension letter, one day lang naman,” he said.

Moving on to relationship talks, Morada shared that he only had two girlfriends before he met Alex.

“Dalawa lang [ang naging girlfriend ko before si Alex]. Kapag mag-gi-girlfriend ako, to marry. Iniisip ko lagi tuwing mag-girlfriend ako, ito na yung papakasalan ko pero hindi siya nangyayari,” he said.

When Toni asked Morada what drew him to Alex, he said: “Napapanood ko siya tapos minsan nadadaanan ko yung Instagram niya.”

Morada said he instantly liked Alex’s personality especially because he is her opposite.

“Kaya siguro gumaan din yung [pakiramdam ko sa kanya] kasi mahiyain ako eh. Hindi ko matatantsa. So buti na lang ganun siya, kasi kung hindi, baka hindi ko matuloy yung panliligaw. Buti na lang ganun siyang tao,” he said.

Does he want to change anything about her?

“Siguro yung pagiging ano niya sa time. Kunyari meron pala siyang trabaho the next day, papupuntahin ka niya pero kailangan pala niya matulog ng maaga. ‘Bakit mo pa ako pinapunta?’ Yun lang. Kulang lang sa details minsan,” he said.

Towards the end of the interview, Morada said he appreciates how Alex pushes him to always do better at what he does.

Watch Toni’s full conversation with Morada below.