Filipino artist Sophia Laforteza, who recently became a member of the girl group KATSEYE. Photo: sophia_laforteza/Instagram

Filipino artist Sophia Laforteza expressed gratitude towards her supporters after securing a spot in multinational girl group KATSEYE.

Laforteza ranked first among 10 finalists in the talent competition program "The Debut: Dream Academy," which earned her a spot in KATSEYE, jointly produced by American label Geffen Records and K-pop giant Hybe.

In an Instagram post following her win, Laforteza posted a photo of herself holding the Philippine flag.

"My heart is so full of gratitude, love, and warmth. Thank you for helping me make my dream come true," she wrote in the caption.

"I wish I could hug every single one of you who have been supporting me," she said.

Laforteza also urged her followers to watch out for KATSEYE, whose other members come from the United States, South Korea and Switzerland.

