Television host Bianca Gonzalez marked the 40th birthday of her husband JC Intal in France.

On Instagram, Gonzalez shared her sweet birthday message for Intal as she uploaded snaps of them in Paris.

"Your 40th birthday in your dream city. It makes me so happy that I get to be part of making your dreams come true, one bucket list item at a time," Gonzalez captioned her post.

"Thank you for everything that you are and all that you do for me, Lucia and Carmen. We love you one hundred thousand million!! Happy birthday mahal," she added.

Gonzalez and Intal are set to mark their 9th wedding anniversary this December.

They tied the knot in 2014 and renewed their wedding vows when they marked their fifth anniversary as a married couple.

Since tying the knot, Gonzalez and Intal have welcomed two kids -- Lucia in 2015 and Carmen in 2018.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC