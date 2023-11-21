Screenshot from IdeaFirst Company's YouTube channel.

MANILA — The new trailer of "Becky And Badette" revealed the claim to fame moment of the characters played by comediennes Eugene Domingo and Pokwang.

In the nearly 3-minute clip, Becky and Badette make up stories about one of their former batchmates in school played by Agot Isidro. This moment became viral online, made them famous and catapulted their economic status.

Joining Domingo, Pokwang and Isidro are Romnick Sarmenta, Adrian Lindayag, Janice de Belen, Christian Bables, Moira dela Torre, Ice Seguerra, Via Antonio, Sharlene San Pedro, Sheryn Regis, Joross Gamboa, Gladys Reyes, Empoy Marquez, Karylle, Iza Calzado, and Sunshine Dizon.

"Becky And Badette" is among the 10 entries of the Metro Manila Film Festival, which will be released in Philippine theaters during the holiday season.

