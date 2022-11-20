Opposites react in Disney Pixar's 'Elemental' teaser

What if elements had feelings?

This seems to be the new idea (meme?) for Disney and Pixar's "Elemental", the new animated feature by director Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur).

"Elemental" is set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman who looks like a female Human Torch, meets Wade, a happy, go-with-the-flow guy who looks like the X-Men's Iceman on a hot day. While they cannot be more different, their adventure reveals something elemental - how much they have in common.

Voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, “Elemental” releases in June 2023.