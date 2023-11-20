MANILA -- Singer Barbie Almalbis opened "It's Showtime" on Monday with her latest single "Wicked Heart."

She also performed her hits "Tabing Ilog" and "Torpe."

"So happy to be here. Hello madlang people! ... Sobrang saya. It's my first time back in a long time so I am so happy that you welcomed me with open arms," Almalbis said.

"Our new single is called 'Wicked Heart' kaka-relase lang namin wala pa siyang two weeks old. Hope you guys can stream it, it's available on all streaming platforms," she added.

Almalbis is currently celebrating her 25th anniversary in the music industry.

