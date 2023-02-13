Barbie Almalbis to hold 25th anniversary concert

Photo from One Music PH

MANILA -- OPM singer Barbie Almalbis will be holding her 25th anniversary concert "Firewoman" next month.

"The award-winning singer-songwriter is set to perform some of the most notable hits of her career in three separate sets," One Music PH said in a Facebook post.

One Music PH announced that Almalbis will reunite with her former bands Hungry Young Poets and Barbie’s Cradle during the concert.

Some of the guest acts include Sandwich, Gab Alipe of Urbandub, Clara Benin, I Belong To The Zoo, Kai del Rio, and Bird.

"Firewoman" will be held on123 Block, Mandala Park on March 11.

VIP tickets are priced at P2,400 while regular ticket is at P1,500.

