SNEAK PEEK: Kapamilya stars at the 2020 Christmas station ID shoot

MANILA - ABS-CBN has yet to release its 2020 Christmas station ID but it already gave its avid viewers a peak on what to expect from the project.

As seen in this series of behind-the-scene photos, among those present during the station ID shoot were Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Judy Ann Santos, Joshua Garcia, Bianca Gonzalez, Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee and Toni Gonzaga.

Also there were singers Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano and Martin Nievera, among others.

The upcoming release of “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya” follows a tumultuous year for ABS-CBN, with the back-to-back crises of the coronavirus pandemic, and its forced broadcast shutdown and resulting retrenchment of thousands of its workers.

Dating back to 2002, ABS-CBN has been releasing annual Christmas station IDs, producing memorable tunes that have become holiday staples, notably “Star ng Pasko” and “Just Love,” among others.

The 2018 version marked one of the biggest gatherings of celebrities in local showbiz, as some 400 ABS-CBN stars and personalities assembled for the “Family is Love” station ID.

Below are some behind-the-scene pictures of your favorite stars as they take part in the 2020 Christmas station ID.

