MANILA -- Members of the K-pop group MCND have arrived in Manila for their upcoming show at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City on Saturday, November 19.

The South Korean boy band's Manila show is the first stop in its first-ever Asia tour.

The Asia tour comes after the group's concert tours in Europe and the Americas earlier this year.

In July, the group dropped the extended play "The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter.2," fronted by the single "Mood."

MCND — composed of Castle J, Bic, Minjae, Huijun, and Win — debuted in 2020 under TOP Media, which houses fellow boy bands Teen Top and Up10tion. The quintet is known for songs such as "Ice Age" and "Crush."

