MANILA — Filipino GEMs, are you ready to bounce like "udangtang"?

South Korean boy band MCND announced Tuesday it would perform in the Philippines in November, the first stop of its first-ever Asia tour.

In a Twitter post, the 5-member group said the concert would take place at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City on November 19.

First, MCND is going to Philippines in November!

November 19, at the SM NORTH EDSA SKYDOME



MCND and local concert producer Neuwave Events and Productions have yet to share ticketing details for the show.

The Asia tour comes after the group's concert tours in Europe and the Americas earlier this year.

In July, the group dropped the extended play "The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter.2," fronted by the single "Mood."

MCND — composed of Castle J, Bic, Minjae, Huijun, and Win — debuted in 2020 under TOP Media, which houses fellow boy bands Teen Top and Up10tion. The quintet is known for songs such as "Ice Age" and "Crush."

