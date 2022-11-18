'F4 Thailand' cast arrive in Manila for one-night show

MANILA — The cast of the Thai adaptation of “Boys Over Flowers” have arrived in Manila for a one-night concert.

The "Shooting Star" concert tour will be held at the World Trade Center, Pasay City on November 19.

Photos and clips of Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat, and Nani Hirunkit's arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport were uploaded on social media by their fans and followers who welcomed them.

THIS JUST IN: 'Welcome to Manila!'



Thai actors and lead stars of 'F4 Thailand: Boys over Flowers' - Bright, Win, Dew and Nani just arrived at the NAIA Terminal 2.



Fans screamed as they saw the Thai actors make their way outside the airport. pic.twitter.com/kqchnVE8Zc — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) November 17, 2022

LOOK: Fans of lead stars of 'F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers' gathered outside the arrival area of NAIA Terminal 2 to get a glimpse and welcome the Thai actors - Bright, Win, Dew & Nani.



They are here for the Manila leg of their 'Shooting Stars' concert and fanmeet on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/950i1nloiC — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) November 17, 2022

"F4 Thailand" is based on the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers,” which was first adapted into a TV series during the 2000s in Taiwan, as “Meteor Garden.” It aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, China.

All episodes of "F4 Thailand" are available for streaming on iWantTFC.

Related video: