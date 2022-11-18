'F4 Thailand' cast arrive in Manila for one-night show

MANILA — The cast of the Thai adaptation of “Boys Over Flowers” have arrived in Manila for a one-night concert.
The "Shooting Star" concert tour will be held at the World Trade Center, Pasay City on November 19.
Photos and clips of Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat, and Nani Hirunkit's arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport were uploaded on social media by their fans and followers who welcomed them.
"F4 Thailand" is based on the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers,” which was first adapted into a TV series during the 2000s in Taiwan, as “Meteor Garden.” It aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, China.
All episodes of "F4 Thailand" are available for streaming on iWantTFC.
Related video: