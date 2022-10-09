You’ve shot your wishes up to the skies and the stars made them come true! 💙💫



Dream big as Thailand's biggest young stars Bright, Win, Dew, & Nani are making their way to Manila for their #ShootingStarAsiaTour on Nov. 19 at World Trade Center Metro Manila.#ShootingStarManila pic.twitter.com/usxlCnovs3 — GMMTV (@GMMTV) October 9, 2022

MANILA — The cast of the Thai adaptation of “Boys Over Flowers” is set to hold a concert in the Philippines next month, Thai company GMMTV announced Sunday.

In an announcement, GMMTV said that the "Shooting Star" concert tour will be held at the World Trade Center, Pasay City on November 19.

Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P13,500 and will be sold starting October 15.

Included in the lineup are Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat, and Nani Hirunkit.

Other areas that the "F4 Thailand" cast will go to are Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

"F4 Thailand" is based on the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers,” which was first adapted into a TV series during the 2000s in Taiwan, as “Meteor Garden.” It aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, China.

All episodes do "F4 Thailand" are available for streaming on iWantTFC.

