'F4 Thailand' cast set to hold concert in Manila

MANILA — The cast of the Thai adaptation of “Boys Over Flowers” is set to hold a concert in Manila soon, Thai company GMMTV announced Sunday.

In an announcement, Manila was mentioned among the areas to be included in the artists' "Shooting Star" Asian Tour.

Other areas that the "F4 Thailand" cast will go to are Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

"F4 Thailand" is based on the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers,” which was first adapted into a TV series during the 2000s in Taiwan, as “Meteor Garden.” It aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, China.

All episodes do "F4 Thailand" are available for streaming on iWantTFC.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: