Angelika dela Cruz fondly recalls working with Sarah Geronimo in 'Bituing Walang Ningning'

MANILA – Angelika dela Cruz only has fond memories of working with Sarah Geronimo when they co-starred in the TV remake of “Bituing Walang Ningning” which aired on ABS-CBN back in 2006.

In an interview with PEP, dela Cruz said Geronimo is such a joy to work with as she is a very kind person.

“Mabait si Sarah! At saka bagets na bagets pa siya noong time na iyon eh. Mabait, mahiyain, tapos lagi namin niloloko. Lagi namin niloloko, ‘Oh, Mommy Divine, isasama ko sa gimikan si Sarah.' Tapos tawa sila nang tawa. Masaya iyong set na iyon,” she said.

Dela Cruz said it is important for her to always get along well with her co-stars when she is working on a project because that makes the work fun.

“Ako kasi, gusto ko kasi talaga maganda iyong working relationship ko kasi every show, every time na may bago kang kasama is a chance to know a new person, di ba? Gusto ko iyon eh,” she said.

When asked what was her most memorable scene with Geronimo in the series, dela Cruz mentioned their concert showdown at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Alam mo, hanggang ngayon nga, may nagta-tag pa rin sa akin noong sa YouTube, iyong clip na kumakanta kami ni Sarah ng ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.’ Maraming nakakapuna na kahit papaano, may boses ako! So happy ako.

“Nakakatawa doon iyong kinakanta ko na iyong part ko tapos hindi ko abot tapos nagalit ako kasi hindi ko siya abot sabay walk out. Di ba, ang sama ng tingin, parang kasalanan ba ni Sarah na hindi mo abot eh hindi mo abot,” she said.

In addition to that, dela Cruz also mentioned how she will never forget their finale where they staged a live concert.

“Na-tense ako noon, Diyos ko! Kasi iyong kakanta ka lang nang ganoon karaming tao siyempre kakabahan na ako. Biruin mo iyong acting tapos mag-iiyakan kayo tapos live, walang take two, walang take three. Ipinalabas nila on air iyon, live talaga,” she said.

On the show, Geronimo played Dorina, originally portrayed by Sharon Cuneta on the big screen. Dela Cruz, on the other hand, gave life to Lavinia, popularized by Cherie Gil.

Dela Cruz said the TV adaptation of “Bituing Walang Ningning” was the first time she did a kontrabida role.

Related video: