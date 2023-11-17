MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu said her goodbyes to her "most hated" and trending character Juliana Lualhati in the series "Linlang," which concluded on Thursday.

In her social media post, Chiu expressed her gratitude to Juliana for making her realize that she can do things if she will just try.

"JULIANA LUALHATI a character you love to hate, but love and hate all come down to what matters. Thank you, Juliana. At first, I was really scared to do you, but you showed me that you’ll never know what’s in there if I don’t jump out of my comfort zone," Chiu said.

She also thanked the people behind the series from the directors, writers to her co-stars Maricel Soriano, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, Kaila Estrada, Heaven Peralejo, Ruby Ruiz, and many more.

"Thank you for challenging me and for bringing out the best in me. Pag kaeksena ko kayo kinakabahan ako lagi, kailangan kumeep up. I am proud to be a part of this stellar casting. It is hard to say goodbye," Chiu said.

"But I want to say THANK YOU, thank you JULIANA. It was indeed a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Thank you po sa lahat ng sumuporta, nag-abang tuwing Thursday, for making LINLANG part of your week, a barkadahan experience, and family bonding. I love all your comments on social media, memes, and many more. No words can explain how thankful I am to each and every one. My heart is full! Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat!! Thursdays will never be the same. #sepanx And lastly, thank you, @primevideoph for making LINLANG a worldwide reach," she added.

In the final episode of "Linlang," Victor (Avelino) gets justice as he also makes amends with Juliana (Chiu).

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, all episode of "Linlang" are available exclusively on Prime Video.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC