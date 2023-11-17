Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson joined many viewers who were left in awe of Kim Chiu’s performance in the hit digital series “Linlang.”

Anderson showered his former girlfriend with praise for Chiu's drama series with Paulo Avelino and JM de Guzman, which aired its finale on Thursday.

According to the actor, Chiu is an epitome of “hard work,” describing her as inspiring and a “fighter.”

“Nakakatuwa kasi ang naririnig ko ibang Kim 'yung nakita nila, ibang JM. I'm happy for her because talagang 'yun 'yung...perfect word (for her) hard worker talaga 'yan. Sobrang nakaka-inspire 'yan,” Anderson said during his contract signing with ABS-CBN on Friday.

“Paganon-ganon lang siya sa 'Showtime' but grabe 'yun, fighter 'yun, palaban 'yun. She works really hard. 'Yung success na meron siya ngayon with this show, she deserves it.”

Anderson, however, declined to give a definite answer when asked about the possibility of sharing the screen once again with Chiu.

“'Di ko masasagot 'yun. 'Di ko alam. Kailangan natin sila makausap,” he said.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" episodes are available exclusively on Prime Video but the show concluded last Thursday. Throughout its run, "Linlang" was consistently at the top of the charts of Prime Video.

Anderson rose to fame in 2006 when he joined the “Pinoy Big Brother” with Chiu -- the latter took home the Big Winner recognition.

Their romance during the reality show of ABS-CBN blossomed into a real-life relationship and resulted in several projects together such as “My Girl” and “Tayong Dalawa.”

“Paglabas namin ng Bahay ni Kuya may ginawa kami ni Kim na 'Love Spell,' kami unang episode, ta's pinasok kami sa isang teleserye, pinasok kami sa set. Basta pinalabas unang episode mataas rating,” he recalled.

The two broke up in 2010 but were paired again in 2017 in the show “Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin” – much to the delight of the “Kimerald” fans.

-- With report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

