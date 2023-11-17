Photo by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya leading man Gerald Anderson is not turning his back away from his family at ABS-CBN.

This as the homegrown talent of the network renewed his contract with ABS-CBN on Friday, reaffirming his position as a solid Kapamilya.

The event was attended by Kapamilya executives led by ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, CEO and president Carlo Katigbak, COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, and Star Magic boss Lauren Dyogi.

According to Anderson, his new exclusive deal with ABS-CBN feels extra special, given the company's struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic and the non-renewal of its franchise.

“Nagtatrabaho na ako ng 17 years sa ABS-CBN. Marami na rin tayong pinagdaanan. It just feels more special kasi sa lahat ng pinagdaanan natin bilang isang kompanya. Nakita mo 'yung mga bosses natin kung gaano kasipag sila,” he said.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” finalist assured that he will try to pay back the trust through his work.

“Ako naman masuklian ko 'yung support nila in my projects in a way. Basta magbigay ng 100% sa bawat proyekto na binigay sa 'kin. Dun ko nilalabas 'yung support ko. And 'yung utang na loob sa lahat ng opportunities na binibigay nila sa akin,” he said.

Anderson teased that he will be starring in a digital series, admitting that they have started preparing for the project. He is also set to co-star with Sam Milby on the big screen.

“Meron akong gagawin, digital naman siya. Very exciting. Nagte-training na kami. May isa pang movie na gagawin na makakasama ko si Sam ulit,” he revealed.

The actor is also hoping to make an action-drama project or another family-related drama such as his last ABS-CBN series “A Family Affair” with Ivana Alawi, Jake Ejercito, Jameson Blake and Milby.

Anderson started his showbiz career as part of ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" and has become one of the most sought after leading men in showbiz.