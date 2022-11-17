MANILA -- Pinoy Playlist Music Festival (PPMF) will celebrate and honor music artists Jose Mari Chan, Pilita Corrales, Babsie Molina and Jonathan Velasco in a special Christmas tribute show.

The show honoring the 2022 PPMF awardees will happen on December 3 at the BGC Arts Center in Taguig.

"Paskong Pinoy Playlist Music Festival 2022" is curated by National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, Moy Ortiz of the CompanY, talent manager Noel Ferrer, and Bonifacio Art Foundation managing director Maria Isabel Garcia.

PPMF, a brainchild of Ortiz, was jointly conceived as a festival of Filipino-made music with Cayabyab and Ferrer.

The three also serve as the curators of the festival which is managed overall by the Bonifacio Art Foundation.