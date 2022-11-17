Christian Bables at the premiere of 'Mahal Kita Beksman.' ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Actor Christian Bables, who has won awards for effectively playing gay roles, has addressed speculations about his sexuality.

In the newest vlog of veteran entertainment reporter Ogie Diaz, Bables stressed that he is a straight man.

"If you think that I'm good in what I do, thank you. I appreciate that po, maraming salamat. Malaking bagay 'yun para sa amin ang ma-appreciate ang aming hard work pagdating sa aming craft. And with the question, ano ba talaga si Christian Bables? Well I identify as a straight guy, straight man. My preference and my attraction is with the opposite sex," Bables said.

"But, if isang araw i-twitch ni God ang puso ko sabihin niya na Christian bibigyan kita ng special ability at another blessing to be able to appreciate, romantically be attracted or love a person of the same sex, wala akong magiging objections doon. I-a-accept ko 'yon arms wide open dahil for me to be able to appreciate love, be romantically attracted to the same sex is a blessing and an ability na wala 'yung people who identify as straight guy, straight woman," Bables added.

Bables currently stars in the comedy flick "Mahal Kita Beksman" with Keempee de Leon, whom he described as his idol.

"I feel so blessed, overwhelmed to be working with Kuya Keempee de Leon dahil idol 'yan. Isa 'yan sa mga actor na ginugusto ko na makatrabaho talaga. Now, na nabigyan ako ng chance na makatrabaho si kuya Keempee ang dami kong natutunan hindi lang sa craft kung hindi pati sa totoong buhay. Ang daming mga lessons ni Kuya Keempee just by telling his story. Ang sarap sa pakiramdam and bonus na lang 'yung fact na naging kuya ko siya in real life," Bables said.

