MANILA -- TV and film director Perci Intalan never imagined himself working behind the cameras. Since he landed a job in a TV network, even with the prodding of his higher ups, it took Intalan a long time before he was convinced to direct.

Apparently, Intalan did not stop at the doorstep of his dreams. He took it several notches higher until he was equipped with the vast knowledge and experience that will make his film and TV projects relevant and relatable to his audiences.

Now the president of co-founder of The IdeaFirst Company, a thriving content creation outfit in the country, Intalan has made his mark both as a director and producer.

Two new films Intalan recently directed are the horror flick, “Live Scream” starring Elijah Canlas, Kat Dovey and Phoebe Walker, as well as the romantic comedy, “Mahal Kita, Beksman,” with Christian Bables, Iana Bernardez and Keempee de Leon.

“Live Scream” is now streaming on Vivamax, while “Mahal Kita, Beksman” will be shown in cinemas starting November 16.

“Supposedly, one month apart sila to be shown,” Intalan told ABS-CBN News. “I finished ‘Live Scream’ last February, while ‘Beksman’ was completed last June. ‘Beksman’ was originally scheduled to be shown in theaters end of November.

“Ang hirap to book a good playdate for ‘Beksman,’ since we were up against ‘Wakanda [Forever].’ Hinabol din namin ang schedule ni Christian [Bables], since he was still doing ‘Darna.’

“The casting of ‘Beksman’ was originally meant for Christian and Keempee. I missed Keempee’s brand of comedy. It took him more than a decade to do another film.”

De Leon’s last screen appearance was “Iskul Bukol: 20 Years After,” shown in 2008. “He was initially hesitant to accept ‘Beksman.’ Ang tagal niyang hindi gumawa ng movie. Na pressured siya. Pero sana, after this, magsunod-sunod na ulit ang projects ni Keempee.”

“Live Scream” and “Mahal Kita, Beksman” are Intalan’s seventh and eighth films, respectively. He made his directorial debut back in 2014 with the horror film, “Dementia,” that starred Nora Aunor.

That was followed by another horror flick, “Shake, Rattle and Roll XV,” where he megged the episode, “Flight 666.”

In 2018, Intalan directed “My Fairy Tail Love Story” and “Distance,” followed by “Born Beautiful” and “Unforgettable” in 2019.

FULL CIRCLE

“When I retired from TV work – GMA Network to Disney Channel to TV5 – that was when I decided to go into directing,” Intalan said.

He has actually gone full circle. He started as a copywriter and producer, doing promos for trailers.

“That was how I met Viva executives, because I used to make their plugs,” Intalan recalled. “Then, Veronique [Del Rosario] got me to do trailers for Viva. Even when I was still working in a TV network. kilala ko na ang Viva.”

It wasn’t hard for Intalan to work for Viva anew. He and Viva simply reconnected. “I easily reference the old movies of Viva whenever Boss Vic [Del Rosario] and I would talk. I was doing the plugs of Viva for TV before.”

His mentors were Bobby Barreiro, Raymund Miranda, and Wilma Galvante – his bosses on GMA Network.

“Even back in 1998, before I went to Disney, Wilma was already convincing me to become a director,” Intalan recalled. “I just told her I don’t direct. I am a writer. She insisted that I start directing and she would give me assignments.”

From 1998 to 2004, Intalan worked in Disney Channel and was based in Hong Kong.

A Communications graduate from the Ateneo de Manila University, Intalan initially never imagined himself going into broadcast and film. His goal was to get into advertising as a copywriter. However, TV work beckoned.

'MAHAL KITA, BEKSMAN'

Now as director of “Mahal Kita, Beksman,” Intalan initially eyed the film to get into the selection of entries for this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in December.

“At that time we were filming, the first four entries were already chosen,” Intalan said. “We know the selection process. Vice Ganda’s film was already there. Most likely, ‘Beksman’ will no longer be chosen or they will cannibalize one another.

“Viva produced Vice Ganda’s film, so hindi talaga pwedeng sumabay ang ‘Beksman.’ I requested for the November 30 playdate for ‘Beksman.’ We all know it’s an important playdate.

“But there is another film scheduled for November 30, so we were scheduled for November 16.”

Intalan keeps the faith that when “Beksman” hits the cinemas, the film will be successful. “You just pray that magic happens when it is shown in cinemas,” he reasoned out.

“Sometimes, you predict na malakas, then natapat na malakas din ang kasabay, Hollywood pa. Sometimes naman, like director Sigrid Bernardo’s ‘Kita Kita,’ I remember kausap ko siya when it opened and it only made P2 million at that time.

“Malaki na ‘yun for an indie film. Who would have thought ‘Kita Kita’ would eventually earn P300 million? Even ‘Heneral Luna.’ Ginagapang sa box office sa simula, but by some magic, it made millions.

“Our hope is that ‘Beksman’ finds an audience. My philosophy is you can only do your best in making the film good. What’s nice is there’s streaming already. If there are other avenues for streaming, viewers will discover that later.”

SLASHER PROJECT

Meanwhile, when it comes to the suspense thriller, “Live Scream,” Intalan admitted he purposely toned down the scenes. “We wanted to do more, but since we are merely starting with slasher projects, I made it less violent.

“Entry point muna and we leave more to the imagination. But if there’s a sequel, second or third, mas malala. I got excited with the idea na slasher. Tao ang kalaban. Interesting. Bihirang gawin sa atin. I did horror before. More supernatural with multo, tiyanak.”

Interestingly, Intalan’s strong peg for “Live Scream” is the Japanese thriller “Audition” (1999).

“Mahirap,” he admitted. “’Audition’ was like a romantic drama at the start. You will not be prepared for the other half of the film. I said hindi pa tayo ready with those kinds of films.”

Intalan’s “Live Scream” completed its principal photography last February. However, the post production for the horror film took a long while. “By the time I finished it, originally, we wanted it for Halloween,” Intalan disclosed.

“But Viva didn’t want ‘Live Scream’ na sumabay sa ingay ng Halloween since it would be drowned out.”

“Live Scream” took a long time to finish. “Ang hirap ng prosthetics and effects,” he lamented. “Ang tagal niyang gawin. Kailangan mo ang blood effect, then everything is physical, so you cannot just break the rules.”

For the “Live Scream” set, Intalan and his production team found an old location in Pililia, Rizal. “We set it up in the house that was previously used in Direk Erik Matti’s ‘Seklusyon.’

“Then we created a sturdy wall. It looked like made of cement, but actually, kahoy lang siya. Even the sound, we designed to make the wall looked like cement. Mahirap gawin ang cement. We dismantled the wall after filming.”

Ninety percent of the film was initially interpreted in storyboard which Intalan himself created. “I showed the frames to Elijah Canlas, whose character in the film has many layers.

“If an actor really needs to bare himself, from the pre-production, everything has to be clear to him.”

Intalan makes it a point to rely on the skill of the actor and he motivates the latter before starting filming. “I explain the role. I explain the story. I answer their questions. But I have to rely on them to craft their characters.”

For the directors that Intalan admires, he mentions Mexican megman Alfonso Cuaron and English filmmaker Edgar Wright.

“You get inspired when you watch the work of good directors,” Intalan said. “Not necessarily gagayahin mo.

“In horror films, I admire [Alfred] Hitchcock. Ang galing niyang maglatag ng set-up for his films.”

