Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

The Pinoy Big Brother Games 2021 for the celebrity housemates has officially begun, kicking off with intense matches inside a boxing ring.

On Wednesday, the three contending groups got their first taste of the competition when Big Brother introduced the first game, called the flag game.

Each group will send a representative inside the ring where they will try to get their opponent’s flag. The winner received two points while the loser has no point.

Brenda Mage, Alyssa Valdez, and Samantha Bernardo were the first to step into the ring. The comedian walked away with two points after getting the flag of Valdez.

The team of Benedix Ramos, Bigateam, continued its winning streak in the next two games after Eian Rances captured the flag from Chie Filomeno of Valdez’s Phenomenal Altos.

Ramos would give another pair of points for his team after taking Echarri’s flag which unfortunately hurt the young actor in the process.

The popular streamer Ramos accidentally hit Echarri below his belt line which visibly shook the The Voice Kids alumnus.

Ramos admitted he felt bad over the incident, even getting emotional at the confession room.

“I felt bad kasi may nasaktan...Hindi masaya sa pakiramdam,” he told “Kuya.”

He apologized to Echarri several times including in the kitchen to clear the brewing tension between their groups, explaining that he did not mean to hurt him.

The actor accepted the apology, but he also said sorry to all the male contestants for his earlier reaction.

Meanwhile, Shanaia Gomez gave the Jordan’s Angels two points when she took the flag of Alexa Ilacad, while TJ Valderrama ruled the last game.

After five rounds of the flag game, Bigateam led the scoreboard with nine accumulated points, followed by Jordan’s Angels (6) and Phenomenal Altos (0).

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Games was officially opened by Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio: “Gusto kong ipaabot sa inyo ang aking buong pagsuporta, pagtitiwala sa kakayahan ng bawat sa inyo. Kaya ipakita n'yo ang tinatago n'yong husay, galing sa mga hinahandang games sa inyo ni Kuya.”

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

