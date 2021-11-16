Celebrity housemates gear up for PBB Games 2021

Watch more on iWantTFC

The remaining celebrity housemates are up for another task from “Kuya”, as they gear up for the “Pinoy Big Brother Games 2021.”

On Tuesday, the 15 housemates were divided into 3 groups for the upcoming sportsfest, with the winning team automatically saved from the next nomination night.

Big Brother named Alyssa Valdez, Jordan Andrews, and Benedix Ramos as team leaders of each group which will compete in 3 games.

The other housemates faced physical tests before picking their leaders for the games. Besides the 3 captains, the 12 celebrities did 100 jumping jacks, 50 squats, and 30 burpees. Housemates who finished the challenge first were the first to pick their leaders.

As expected, Valdez, who has etched her name in Philippine sports, was heavily favored by the housemates and completed her team early.

Joining her were Kyle Echarri, Chie Filomeno, KD Estrada, and Alexa Ilacad. They named their group Phenomenal Altos.

Meanwhile, Ramos’ group consisted of Karen Bordador, Brenda Mage, TJ Valderrama and Eian Rances and a team name of Bigateam.

Andrews got an all-girls crew with Samantha Bernardo, Madam Inutz, Shanaia Gomez, and Anji Salvacion. They named themselves Jordan’s Angels.

During the parade of teams, each group presented their respective cheers with Ramos showing their TikTok dance moves while Jordan’s Angels showed girl power.

Living up to their name related to music, Phenomenal Altos showcased their singing voice with Valdez leading the pack.

