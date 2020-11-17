LOOK: Ivana Alawi visits Cagayan to bring aid to typhoon victims

Ivana Alawi poses with fans for photos in Tuguegarao City, where she personally delivered donations to typhoon victims on Tuesday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actress and social media star Ivan Alawi visited Cagayan on Tuesday to help bring supplies to displaced families affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

Alawi, 23, arrived in Tuguegarao City to personally deliver her donations to the provincial capitol, according to its information office.

She then paid a courtesy call on Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba, who thanked the Kapamilya star for her contribution.

Cagayan has been placed under a state of calamity, after what its officials described as the worst flooding in the province.

At least 9 people have died due to the unprecedented floods, while 13,2018 families or 47,081 were affected.

Flood water remains between a cluster of houses from the rest of Anafunan East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, with water levels ranging from knee to waist-deep, on November 16, 2020. Water levels during Typhoon Ulysses were higher than expected despite residents' history and preparedness for floods in the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Alawi, who has had tremendous success as a YouTube vlogger aside from being an in-demand actress, has used her social media platforms time and again for charitable work.

In the early months of the coronavirus lockdown, Alawi also personally organized a relief program for worst hit communities.

