Arjo Atayde plays ‘hero doctor’ in new episode of ‘Maalaala Mo Kaya’

MANILA — ABS-CBN’s long-running drama series “Maalaala Mo Kaya” returns with the life story of Dr. Israel Bactol, a young cardiologist who died due to COVID-19 while fulfilling his duties as a doctor.

Arjo Atayde will play Dr. Bactol in the special episode, which will air on November 28.

Joining Atayde is his mother actress Sylvia Sanchez, who tested positive and recovered from the deadly virus.

Also part of the special episode our Jane deLeon, Hero Angeles and Aldrin Angeles. It is directed by Dado C. Lumibao and written by Arah Jell Badayos and Mary Rose Colindres.

This will be the first new "MMK" episode since it started airing replays due to the pandemic.

It will be aired on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z Channel 11.

In a social media post on Tuesday, "MMK" confirmed that the new episode will air next week.

Related video: