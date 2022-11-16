Pipila na ba ulit? Joshua Garcia says he is single

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia got candid when asked about his current relationship status amid rumors linking him to Bella Racelis.

In a vlog released by Ogie Diaz in one of his YouTube channels, Garcia said he is single which was also the reason why he did not have a partner when he went to Japan recently.

Diaz went on to clarify if the speculations about his romance with Racelis were true. But the actor declined to talk about it and stressed that he is single.

“Huwag na natin pag-usapan 'yan. Basta ako, single ako. Nag-iisa ako di ba? Wala nga akong kasama sa Japan e,” he said.

Garcia also admitted in the interview that he felt a little envious of his friends who went with him to Japan, including Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, and Zanjoe Marudo.

“Nandoon 'yung inggit. Pero sa akin na lang 'yun. May mga time na masarap sana may kayakap ka dito pero kasi kasama ko mga kaibigan ko,” Garcia explained.

“'Di kasi sila 'yung parang PDA na nagyayakapan or kung ano sa kalsada. As one kasi kami so parang 'di ko naramdaman na naiwan ako dun.”

He also explained that he enjoyed walking alone in Japan as it gave him time to appreciate Japanese architecture and culture.

“At saka 'pag may mga times na naglalakad ako mag-isa, na-e-enjoy ko 'yun kasi nasa Japan ako. Ang dami kong nakikita. Ang daming mga buildings. Nakakalakad kami sa kalsada,” he added.

He even went shopping alone during their vacation.

Just last October, Garcia and Racelis fanned rumors about them when they were seen holding hands in what looks like a mall.

Speculations about the romance between the "Darna" leading man and the beauty vlogger started in August, when hawk-eyed fans noticed their exchange of fish emoji comments on the latter's Instagram post.

These talks resurfaced in September after Garcia shared photos he took of Racelis on his separate photography Instagram page, JG IMAHE, where he chronicles his work, personal life, and travels through a film camera.

Garcia also recently left a playful comment in one of Racelis’ latest posts.

Neither of the two, however, confirmed nor denied the rumors.

RELATED VIDEO