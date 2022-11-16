NBI to transfer Vhong Navarro to Camp Bagong Diwa

The National Bureau of Investigation is set to transfer comedian-host Vhong Navarro to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig.

This, after a Taguig court denied Navarro’s motion to remain in the NBI detention center over the non-bailable case of rape filed by former model Deniece Cornejo, a charge he has repeatedly denied.

In a statement, the NBI Security Management Section said it had received the Order from Regional Trial Court Branch 69, to commit Navarro to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Taguig City Jail – Male Dormitory, Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

It said Navarro "will have to undergo the mandatory Medical Examination, including RT-PCR test, in compliance with the health protocol requirements prior to his transfer to BJMP, Taguig City."

Deniece Cornejo initially claimed Navarro raped her in her condominium unit on January 22, 2014 but later claimed she was also raped on January 17 of the same year.

The Department of Justice cited these inconsistencies in dismissing Cornejo’s complaints.

CCTV footage showed Navarro was in Cornejo’s condo unit for less than minute on Jan. 22, 2014, the same day Cedric Lee and companions mauled Navarro and forced him to confess to raping Cornejo before a police station.

The CCTV footage was not discussed in the Court of Appeals ruling rejecting Navarro’s bid to stop the filing of rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against him.

The same CA Division, in July, overturned resolutions of the Department of Justice and Taguig prosecutors which previously junked Cornejo’s rape allegations.

Navarro had previously insisted on his innocence, telling ABS-CBN News: “Ever since na nagsimula 'to, nagsabi ako ng katotohanan. Hindi ako nagsinungaling. Consistent ako dun sa mga affidavit namin. Kumbaga, lahat kinwento ko dun. 'Di ba paulit-ulit kong sinasabi, ang pagkakasala ko, ang kasalanan ko rito ay 'yung niloko ko 'yung girlfriend ko noon at ito na 'yung wife ko ngayon.”

Navarro’s lawyer, Alma Mallonga, had also questioned the revival of the case eight years after the incidents happened.

"Paulit-ulit na dismissal from the Office of the City Prosecutor, by the Prosecutor-General, by the Secretary of Justice. Paulit-ulit na binasura doon sa Jan. 17 na rape kuno," the lawyer said.

"Ang tanong doon is - kung ikaw ay talagang na-rape noong Jan. 17, bakit ka pa nakipagkita noong Jan. 22? At kung sinasabi mo na hinalay ka noong Jan. 22, dahil yun ang una niyang sinasabi, bakit sa CCTV footage nakikita na ikaw ay ngumingiti at napakakalmado?” she asked.