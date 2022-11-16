LOOK: Dimples Romana’s son, Elio, charms netizens

Photos from Dimples Romana's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana has been feeding her fans and netizens with more photos of her newborn son, Elio.

Romana on Wednesday dropped another set of photos of Elio on Instagram which earned warm messages from her friends in showbiz and many netizens.

“Kind, soulful eyes + disarming smile = #ElioJuanManolo,” she said in the caption.

The actress also asked who's the look-a-like of Elio among the members of their family.

“Grabe mataaaa apakapogi,” actress Charlie Dizon commented on the post that has earned tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of other comments.

It was last June 24 when Romana announced that she had given birth to her third child.

Romana and her husband, Boyet Ahmee, have two other children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

The screen actress is making a showbiz comeback as she is part of the new ABS-CBN series “The Iron Heart” starring Richard Gutierrez.

