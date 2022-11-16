K-pop boy group Omega X. Photo: Twitter/@OmegaX_official

South Korean boy band Omega X announced Wednesday it would terminate its contract with its management company following allegations that the members were abused by their former CEO, according to multiple news reports.

At a press conference, the group's legal representative said a lawsuit was being prepared to break off the 11-member group's contract with Spire Entertainment while criminal charges would be filed against the firm's chairman and former CEO, Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported.

The members and their lawyers said the female CEO, identified only by her surname Kang, forced the boys to drink after training and sexually harassed them by touching their thighs, hands and faces.

"After practice was over, CEO Kang called me and forced me to drink. Sexual harassment was also involved. She touched my face and hand," the group's 27-year-old leader Jaehan said, as per the Soompi report.

His bandmate, Sebin, added: "They said there would be no next album [for us] if we refused to attend drinking gatherings."

The members are reportedly being treated for anxiety due to their experiences.

Jaehan explained that the group initially hesitated to speak up on the abuse, fearing that it would ruin their careers and considering that Omega X marked the members' second try in the idol industry.

"For all of us, it was our second attempt, and we did not want to waste time. We thought we had to endure for the fans who waited for us. As the oldest member and leader, I was so scared that our dreams would collapse," he said.

"But we have reached the point that we cannot endure any longer. We took courage for someone, for all those dreaming the same dream as us," Jaehan added.

The hashtag #ProtectOmegaX listed among Twitter Philippines' trending topics on Wednesday afternoon, as users expressed support for the group.

The controversy broke out in October after a fan reported on Twitter that they witnessed the CEO strike and verbally abuse the members following the group's concert in Los Angeles.

The company also reportedly cancelled the members' tickets for their flight back to South Korea from Los Angeles, forcing the artists to pay for new tickets.

Earlier this month, Spire announced that the CEO resigned from her post.

Debuting in June 2021, Omega X consists of Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. All of the members were previously part of other K-pop groups like Snuper, 1the9 and Seven O'Clock.

RELATED VIDEO