Screenshot from Drag Den Philippines' Twitter account.

MANILA — The much-awaited reality series "Drag Den Philippines" is set to premiere this December, the show announced Wednesday.

In a teaser posted on Twitter, the show revealed that it will be aired on Prime Video and the cast will be revealed on Friday at 12 noon.

"This is the drag lord speaking. I just want to inform you that after years, and years, and years of searching I finally found it," host Manila Luzon said in the teaser.

“Drag Den Philippines” was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

Manila Luzon earlier described “Drag Den Philippines” as a show “for Filipinos, by Filipinos.”

“We are showcasing what the Philippines really has to offer — what we can originally offer. And, we’re keeping most of the proceeds here in the Philippines and not exporting it to other countries,” they said.

Responding to the perceived competition between “Drag Den Philippines” and the local franchise of RuPaul’s “Drag Race” — given their successive announcements at the time — Manila Luzon said, “I actually want to thank RuPaul.”

“RuPaul has given me opportunities beyond my wildest dream. I was on the show three times. I’ve always taken advantage of those opportunities. And I want to say that I am taking that and bringing it here in the Philippines,” they said.

“I’m really excited to get to play my RuPaul fantasy,” Manila Luzon said of hosting their own reality show, “and provide opportunities to the local queens the same way RuPaul gave it to me.”

