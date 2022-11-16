

MANILA -- "I will marry you all over again."

This is part of actress Carmina Villarroel's message to her husband, actor Zoren Legaspi, as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Villarroel shared a clip showing how she and Legaspi celebrate their special day. She also uploaded throwback photo from their wedding day.

"We’ve been through a lot and I wouldn’t have survived those trials without you. Thank you for always being there for me and for my family. You are my rock and pillar of strength. I will marry you all over again," Villarroel wrote.

For his part, Legaspi also shared their wedding photos as he shared his anniversary message for his wife.

"It doesn’t matter how many rough waves we will encounter.. just hang on tight… YOU ARE FOREVER SAFE IN MY ARMS…with God's mercy of course," he wrote.

The couple began dating in 2000 before getting married in 2012, just minutes after the actor proposed.

Legaspi enlisted the help of his children to carry out the surprise proposal and wedding ceremony.

Villaroel and Legaspi have known each other since his "That's Entertainment" days, when the actor-host openly expressed his admiration for the actress. She was 13 years old then.

Before they became a couple, however, the two were romantically linked to other showbiz personalities. Legaspi was in a relationship with Ruffa Gutierrez for a time, while Villaroel was married to actor Rustom Padilla in 1998.



