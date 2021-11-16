Janine Gutierrez and Rayver Cruz were together for four years. Instagram: @janinegutierrez

MANILA — Janine Gutierrez and Rayver Cruz have broken up after four years together, a source close to the former couple confirmed with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday.

Gutierrez, 32, and Cruz, 32, separated “a month and a half ago,” or sometime early October, according to the source.

Cruz had just greeted Gutierrez on her birthday through an Instagram post on October 2, before their split. That post, where he referred to Gutierrez as a diamond and told her “ILY” (I love you), is no longer visible on Cruz’s page.

As of writing, both still appeared to follow each other on the social media platform. As celebrity breakups go, severing ties online is seen as the first hint of the separation.

“No third party was involved,” the source told ABS-CBN News.

“They haven’t seen each other for a long time because of the lock-in tapings,” the source said, referring to new-normal protocols for showbiz productions, where projects are quarantined for weeks.

“Perhaps they drifted apart,” the source added.

Gutierrez is the lead star in the ongoing ABS-CBN family drama “Marry Me, Marry You,” which wrapped filming in late October; while Cruz was a main cast member in a recently concluded GMA-7 series.

Prior, Gutierrez and Cruz had both been busy with other projects — “Dito at Doon” and “The Clash,” respectively, among others — which started during the pandemic.

The two had shared a professional home in GMA-7 for two years, before Gutierrez switched networks to ABS-CBN in January.

Neither Gutierrez nor Cruz has issued a statement on their breakup, as of writing.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to both camps for comment.