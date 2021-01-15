Switching networks: Rayver Cruz has message for girlfriend Janine Gutierrez

Janine Gutierrez and Rayver Cruz were in the same professional home for two years, until the actress’ transfer to ABS-CBN on Friday. ABS-CBN/ Instagram: @rayvercruz

MANILA — Respective long-time artists of ABS-CBN and GMA-7, celebrity couple Rayver Cruz and Janine Gutierrez overlapped for two years in the latter network when the actor transferred there.

Now, it’s Gutierrez’s turn to make the big switch — to Cruz’s former home network, ABS-CBN.

Gutierrez, 31, signed on Friday a contract with the Kapamilya network, after nearly a decade with rival GMA-7. Cruz, 31, moved to the Kapuso network in 2018, after 14 years with ABS-CBN.

Despite now parting ways in terms of their professional home, Cruz was among the first to congratulate and celebrate his girlfriend’s new career milestone.

On Twitter, Cruz wrote, “Soar high my love, will always be your number one fan.”

Gutierrez also got a warm welcome from some Kapamilya stars, who commented on her Instagram post about her signing with ABS-CBN.

Notably, Angelica Panganiban, whom Gutierrez had identified as one of her dream co-stars, wrote, “Can’t wait to work with you.”

Gutierrez is the latest in a long list of Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya stars, following the likes of Anne Curtis, Angel Locsin, Toni Gonzaga, and Regine Velasquez.