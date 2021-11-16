Bartolome rose to fame in the 70s onwards for his songs that reflected the struggle of everyday Filipinos amid oppression and poverty. Heber Bartolome Facebook

Veteran singer Heber Bartolome, best known for his hit classic “Tayo’y Mga Pinoy” and other nationalist folk songs, passed on Monday night in Quezon City. He just turned 74.

His brother, Jesse Bartolome, told ABS-CBN News that Heber expired at about 9 p.m. at Veterans Hospital, where he was rushed after his blood pressure dropped.

“Nagkaro’n siya ng kidney stones at problema sa prostate. Ang problema lang hindi siya na-operate agad,” Jesse said.

Heber Bartolome’s friends also rued on social media that his passing was sudden, as he was still in high spirits when he celebrated his birthday on November 9 at his residence and art gallery in Banlat, Quezon City. Among those who attended were his friends, composer Ferdie Pamintuan Gardon and actor Cesar Montano.

“Patuloy ka namin makakasama Ka Heber dala namin ang mga ginintuang awitin mo sa aming mga puso, “ Montano said on Facebook, highlighting his last photos with Bartolome.

Distinguished as a guitar man, lyricist-poet and visual artist, Bartolome started as a folk singer in the late 1960s.

He rose to fame in the 70s onwards for his songs that reflected the struggle of everyday Filipinos amid oppression and poverty.

His discography included “Nena”, “Karaniwang Tao” “Lerry” , “Pasahero“, “Inutil na Gising”, Tagulaylay” and other songs that resonate up to this day.

“Tayo’y mga Pinoy” is arguably his most outstanding work, which in its various iterations, became a protest anthem during the martial law period for militants and a song of pride for overseas Filipinos.

Since it was first introduced as a finalist at the Metropop music festival in the late 70s, “Tayo’y Mga Pinoy” has been interpreted countless times by other Filipino artists.

“Alam namin maalala siya sa kanyang mga kanta, “ Jesse said.

“Kaya lang hindi man lang siya nabigyan ng parangal bilang mahusay na lyricist habang buhay pa, iyan ang masakit sa totoo lang. Hinihimay niya kasi ang mga salita sa paglikha ng awit.”

A product of the University of the Philippines Fine Arts college, Bartolome also mastered in Philippine literature.

He was listed as a professor of Filipino Literature at De La Salle University from 1981 to 1984.

He also exhibited artworks and fought for the rights of artists through the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Inc. (FILSCAP), FILSCAP. He is also credited as song creator for Bulwagang Gantimpala's "Ibong Adarna", a 1989 musical drama written by Rene Villanueva.

The Bartolome family has yet to finalize funeral arrangements at this time.