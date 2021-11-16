Rayver Cruz’s brother Rodjun and sister-in-law Dianne had loving messages for him on Monday amid his reported breakup. Instagram: @rayvercruz, @dianne_medina

MANILA — Silent amid his split from actress Janine Gutierrez, Rayver Cruz has instead publicly received loving messages from his brother, fellow actor and dancer Rodjun Cruz, and the latter’s wife, Dianne Medina.

In separate Instagram posts on Monday, when the first rumors of the breakup circulated online, Rodjun and Dianne expressed their support for Rayver, notably without any reference to the separation.

“I love you @rayvercruz, always and forever,” Dianne captioned a photo of her in an embrace with Rayver, taken on her wedding day in 2019.

Rodjun, meanwhile, shared a compilation of his recent dance covers with Cruz, writing, “Got your back always!”

“Proud of you my brother @rayvercruz. Kaya madaming nagmamahal sa 'yo at sobra kang blessed dahil napakabuti mong tao. Miss kita agad. Pag balik ko hataw na ulit. All the way up tayo! I love you King,” Rodjun said.

Both Rayver and Janine have remained mum on their separation, which happened “a month and a half ago,” a source close to the former couple earlier confirmed with ABS-CBN News.

They were together for four years. Half of that time, they shared a home network in GMA-7, until Gutierrez’s transfer to ABS-CBN in January this year.

“No third party was involved” in the breakup, the source said, adding that Gutierrez and Cruz may have “drifted apart” after long periods of not seeing other due to their respective quarantined projects.