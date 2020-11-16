Mariel Rodriguez, Robin Padilla hold back-to-back birthday parties for daughters

MANILA -- Mariel Rodriguez and Robin Padilla celebrated the first birthday of their second child, just days after the couple marked the birthday of their firstborn.

Rodriguez took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from the birthday celebration of their youngest child Maria Gabriela.



"Happy 1st birthday to my feisty little rice eater, bath lover, sweet peach. There is absolutely nothing in the world Mommy won’t do for you. I can’t promise it enough, Mommy will be with you ALWAYS. You have given us so much joy and love. I felt God’s grace because of you. You are everything we needed," Rodriguez wrote.



"I want to thank everyone who celebrated 'with' us yesterday. And big big big thanks to everyone who made our celebration beautiful," she added.

Rodriguez gave birth to Gabriela in the United States last year.

Meanwhile, the couple's first child, Maria Isabella, turned 4 last Saturday, November 14.

Rodriguez also shared a photo from Maria Isabella's birthday celebration.

"I get teary eyed just thinking about it. You are 4 years old!!! My first born!!! Oh how you have grown, your interests amaze me, your character blows me away and everything you do makes me so proud to be your mom. I purchased a Frozen II themed party a long time ago but now it’s all about planets for you so naturally mom changed it all haha The whole day, planets planets planets... you are our universe @mariaisabelladepadilla don’t grow up too fast... they day I am no longer your sun is the day I die I swear!!! So let me enjoy this time just a little bit more," wrote Rodriguez, who also thanked all those who made the celebration possible.

Rodriguez gave birth to Isabella also in the US. Padilla has said that he considers her their “miracle baby” since she was born after his wife suffered two miscarriages.

