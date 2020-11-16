KC Concepcion sells pieces from jewelry collection for rescue, relief efforts in Cagayan

MANILA – KC Concepcion is selling some pieces from her jewelry collection to help raise funds for those affected by the historic deadly flooding in northern Philippines.

On her Instagram page, Concepcion said she will be putting out for serious buyers some ready-made, handcrafted Avec Moi jewelry pieces which she herself designed. She said these pieces usually takes four weeks made-to-order.

According to the actress, all the proceeds from the sale will be for the immediate rescue and relief efforts in Cagayan.

“They will be available to serious buyers on Tuesday, November 17th. More details coming... Watch this space,” she said.

Tens of thousands of residents in Cagayan and nearby provinces part of Cagayan River have been trapped in their homes since the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, with some urgently calling for help via social media.

Due to Typhoon Ulysses and the monsoon rains, Magat Dam in the region had to release excess water after it reached critical level. Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said this "exacerbated" flooding in Cagayan province.

According to a disaster management official, Cagayan turned into a "Pacific Ocean" due to the deluge in the province.

"Lahat ng mga munisipyo na tabi ng Cagayan River, ay baha ngayon. Grabe ang baha ngayon sa Cagayan, na-surpass niya 'yung previous na baha nung 2019," Col. Ascio Macalan of Cagayan Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office said.

