'I'm far from being super confident': Ina Raymundo reacts to 'hot mama' tag

MANILA – “I am far from being super confident.”

These were the words of Ina Raymundo during her interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” where they talked about how a lot of people perceive her as someone who seems to have no physical inhibitions.

“Meron pa rin konti,” she quipped. “Meron akong inhibitions pa rin sa tummy ko kaya nga I go to my beauty clinic to help me with my tummy problem. But I am not obsessing about it.”

Raymundo said people probably see her that way because she exudes a certain aura which she credits to her regular workout and balanced diet.

“Working out really changed my perspective in everything. It really cleaned me from within. Kasi when you work out and you sweat out, kahit na ano pang toxins 'yung nakain mo, nalabas mo agad. It always makes me feel clean, confident and happy. It makes me feel just really good about myself after working out and trying to eat healthy,” she said.

Despite having to look after five kids, Raymundo said she always sees to it that she gets to sneak in some exercise every day.

“'Yun ang challenge ko, kung paano ko maisisingit 'yung work out because all I need is one hour a day. One hour of workout is perfect for me,” she said.

When asked how her kids react every time she gets tagged as a sexy and hot mom, Raymunda said in jest: “Minsan nag-eye roll sila.”

“Kanina lang 'yung son ko sabi niya, ‘Why do you look so fancy mama?’ Pa-joke. Nagugulat pa rin sila kung bakit minsan nakaayos ako or naka-make up ako ng husto. Tini-tease nila ako but I think they appreciate it silently,” she said.

As for the other moms who have already lost the desire to look their best, Raymundo has this advice.

“The very first step is to really know why do you feel that way. It’s really from what you’ve been eating. Try to eliminate kung ano 'yung excessive sa kinakain mo because you have to think of your health also more than anything,” she said.

