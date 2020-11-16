Did Jessy Mendiola really post that bikini photo with 'RIP' caption? Here's her answer

MANILA — Jessy Mendiola belied Monday the long circulating image of her supposed Instagram post, where she is seen wearing a bikini with a caption pertaining to the death of a celebrity.

This supposed screenshot of Jessy Mendiola’s Instagram Stories update has been a meme circulating on social media for at least a year

The alleged screenshot shows what’s made to look like an Instagram Stories update from Mendiola, seen flaunting her figure, with the message, “RIP Rico J. Puno.”

Rico J. Puno, the OPM icon, died in October 2018.

The supposed post of Mendiola circulated anew on social media over the weekend, as netizens compared its “same energy” with new, actual selfies from celebrities captioned with their message of solidarity with victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

On her verified Instagram account, Mendiola on Monday finally addressed the viral “screenshot,” saying it’s fake.

@senorita_jessy

“Guys. Tanga nalang maniniwala na I posted this,” she wrote. “Please refrain re-tweeting or reposting this EDITED pic. RESPETO naman sa sumakabilang buhay.”

“Wag maniwala sa lahat ng nakikita online.”

Amid the devastation caused by Ulysses, Mendiola, like many celebrities, has used social media to amplify relief efforts for worst hit communities.

Her typhoon-related statement was notably not attached to a selfie, but to an image of the sky with the words “Pray for the Philippines,” urging donations through the alternative education group Rock Ed Philippines.

