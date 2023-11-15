Julia Barretto is Tanduay’s 2024 calendar girl

Julia Barretto. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA (UPDATE) — Actress Julia Barretto is Tanduay’s calendar girl for 2024, the beverage brand announced Tuesday.

“It was something I was nervous about but also very excited because it was an honor to be chosen to represent the brand for 2024. Excited but nervous because it means having to be a lot more braver in expressing myself,” Barreto told reporters.

“To be the face of it, malaki siyang karangalan sa ‘kin and I hope that I did them proud. I hope that the team and my new family is proud about the new calendar. Sana marami maging masaya at matuwa sa aking ginawa a few months ago pa,” she added.

Barretto expressed her gratitude for those who got inspired seeing her more confident in her own skin.

“I'm grateful for projects like these that pushes me to be more confident in what I am. These things I do only help me become a more secure and braver woman,” she said.

“I am flattered. As you grow older you end up being more confident in who you are, in your own skin. If that translates people to be brave, to come out of their shell, I’ll take it.”

Barretto was last seen with ABS-CBN in the iWantTFC series “I Am U” in 2020.

She recently appeared in the movie “Expensive Candy” with Carlo Aquino, which was released last year.

Barretto hopes the project can inspire others to likewise also “be more comfortable and confident in their own skin.”