Comedian-singer Jograd Dela Torre passes away

MANILA — (UPDATED) Veteran comedian and singer Geoffrey Quisel "Jograd" dela Torre passed away Wednesday morning, his sister Arlene McCullough confirmed. He was 63.

In an Instagram post, McCullough broke the news as she asked for prayers for their loved one.

"Everyone, prayers and love for my brother Jograd Dela Torre who joined with Papa Eddie, Mama Betty, Boy Antoy, and Manong Bebot," she wrote.

McCullough told ABS-CBN News that dela Torre was rushed to the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday after experiencing difficulty in breathing. It was discovered that his blood sugar was high.

Dela Torre was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the official medical certificate, he died from hepatorenal syndrome or liver and kidney failure and complications from diabetes.

Earlier news reports revealed dela Torre had been struggling with liver disease, for which he was hospitalized several times.

Dela Torre rose to fame when he became a co-host in the musical variety show "Superstar" starring Nora Aunor and German Moreno.

His wake will be held at St. Peter Chapels in Sampaloc, Manila.

-- Report from Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News

