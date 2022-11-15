Promotional photo for K-pop boy group Drippin’s first full album ‘Villain: The End,’ released on November 15, 2022. Photo courtesy of Woollim Entertainment

MANILA — Debuting at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2020 did not stop South Korean boy group Drippin from winning fans, but the health crisis hindered them from meeting supporters in person.

This is why the pop act composed of Yunseong, Hyeop, Changuk, Dongyun, Minseo, Junho and Alex felt elated when they finally came face-to-face with their fans, called Dreamin, during the promotions for the extended play (EP) “Villain: Zero” last June.

“I met my fans for the first time and it was truly amazing. I’ve always missed them so much and I was so happy to finally meet them in person,” Minseo said in a recent interview with ABS-CBN News.

It’s been an eventful year for Drippin, which also met foreign fans for the first time when it performed in Thailand last September. The group also expanded its discography with its “Villain” album trilogy.

Kicking off in January with the EP “Villain,” the series saw the group turn to a darker and edgier concept, far from the bright and youthful vibe shown in earlier singles like “Young Blood” and “Free Pass.”

The trilogy incorporated storytelling, with the music videos for singles “Villain” and “Zero” presenting the story of a war between characters called X and DX.

On Tuesday, Drippin unveiled the final chapter to the trilogy through its first full-length album “Villain: The End.”

The package contains 10 songs, including lead single “The One,” which fuses heavy rock-inspired guitar riffs into the fast drum and bass genre.

Below is the interview with Drippin, which has been edited for brevity and clarity:

Q: What message were you trying to tell through the “Villain” albums and how does “Villain: The End” differ from the past albums?

ALEX: I think through these albums, we successfully delivered the message that Drippin can go through anything when they are together. I would like to thank everyone who supported our “Villain” trilogy until the end.

The difference our new album has from the previous ones is that it shows the end of the war between X and DX, so I think the [title] song (“The One”) has a somewhat of a bright atmosphere, unlike in the previous two albums.

Q: What were the members’ initial reactions when they found out that Drippin would finally release a full album?

HYEOP: All of us were so excited to release our first full-length album and this motivated us to try even harder.

Q: Can the members share their favorite song from the album, excluding “The One”?

YUNSEONG: I like “Deja Vu” because the song’s sexy vibe really fits me well. I’m sure Dreamin will like it as well.

CHANGUK: My favorite is “Deja Vu” because it has a cool atmosphere and the melodies are very memorable.

DONGYUN: My favorite is “Silence.” The song is emotional and it’s not just a sentimental song, but it’s also exciting to listen to.

JUNHO: My favorite will always be “Deja Vu.” As soon as I heard it, the charming melody caught my ears and I think it’s a song that makes me feel kind of light-headed because of how good it is.

ALEX: My favorite song is “Champion” because it’s powerful and gives me the feeling that I can be a champion one day. Also, I especially like my part in the song.

Q: What’s next for Drippin after the “Villain” series?

YUNSEONG: After finishing the “Villain” era, we will be able to come back with various genres of songs with our own interpretation of them.

Q: Last September, you guys visited Thailand, which was your first overseas schedule. I saw video clips of fans welcoming Drippin at the airport. What was that experience like?

CHANGUK: I was very nervous because it was my first time going abroad as a member of Drippin. However, when I arrived in Thailand, I heard the fans cheering and welcoming me. I think I’ll be able to remember that moment for a long time.

YUNSEONG: When I got off at the airport, I remember cheers from the Thai fans welcoming us. I want to say thank you to everyone who was at the airport cheering for us and supporting us.

Q: Since we’re talking about overseas promotions, can the members give specific countries that they would like to visit?

HYEOP: There are so many countries I want to visit but I want to perform in the United States, where my sister is staying right now.

MINSEO: I want to perform in the Philippines. I know how much our Filipino Dreamin miss us so I can’t wait to perform for them.

JUNHO: Of course, I want to go to various countries and perform, but the country that comes to mind now is Indonesia. I want to perform with the energy of Indonesian fans.

ALEX: I want to perform in my home country, in Germany.

Q: It’s been two years since Drippin debuted. What do you consider as your biggest achievement so far and what goal does the group have for the future?

JUNHO: The biggest achievement for us is successfully concluding the “Villain” series. I think I’m attached to it because it’s a project that all of us worked hard on for a long time. The goal I want to achieve is to win first place [on a music show] with our music.

